Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.65), with a volume of 27578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.72).

Franchise Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.47. The company has a market capitalization of £252.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Brands plc will post 11.3266098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

In related news, insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £34,250 ($45,328.22). Also, insider Louise George acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($195,870.83). Insiders purchased a total of 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,000 over the last ninety days. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on B2B van-based service with seven franchise brands and a presence in 10 countries across the UK, North America and Europe. The Group is focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model and has a combined network of over 600 franchisees.

The Company owns several market-leading brands with long trading histories, including Pirtek in Europe, Filta, Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, all of which benefit from the Group’s central support services, particularly technology, marketing, and finance.

