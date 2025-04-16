Freysa (FAI) One Day Volume Hits $2.81 Million

Freysa (FAI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Freysa has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Freysa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Freysa has a total market capitalization of $134.19 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Freysa

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official website is www.freysa.ai. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai.

Buying and Selling Freysa

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.01644414 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,727,029.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freysa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freysa using one of the exchanges listed above.

