FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 4,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

About FTAI Aviation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.