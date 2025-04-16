FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 447.4% in March

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 447.4% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

FUJIY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 253,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,823. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

