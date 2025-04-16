Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 3,780,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,187,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

YMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,794 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $164,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,811,000 after buying an additional 10,383,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,649,000. Finally, Empower Harvest Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,058,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

