Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

FTFT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,121. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

