Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.63). 5,957,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 662% from the average session volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.76).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.70) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.03).

The firm has a market cap of £782.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 843.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 902.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.84%.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

