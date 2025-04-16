Future (LON:FUTR) Trading 9.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.63). Approximately 5,957,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.76).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.70) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,060 ($14.03).

Future Price Performance

Future Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 843.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 902.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.84%.

Future Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

