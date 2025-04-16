FY2025 EPS Estimate for Manhattan Associates Cut by Analyst

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.73. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,321,000 after purchasing an additional 841,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $201,377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after buying an additional 687,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,842,000 after acquiring an additional 380,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.