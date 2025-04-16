FY2026 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Issued By Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$6.83 and a one year high of C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.78.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

