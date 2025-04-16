FY2027 EPS Forecast for Envista Decreased by Analyst

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

NYSE NVST opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Envista has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 594.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 92,880 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Envista by 214.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 1,338.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Envista by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,914,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 417,549 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

