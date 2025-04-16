GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $600,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

