GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $160,000 Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Barclays PLC raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 140,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

