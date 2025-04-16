GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.16 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.63. The firm has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.