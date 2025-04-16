Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 324,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after buying an additional 822,222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.