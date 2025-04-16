Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 324,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,440,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after buying an additional 822,222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
