Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,590.94. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $295.30 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

