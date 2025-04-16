Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Post by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Post by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on POST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

