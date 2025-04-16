Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.05 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:THC opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

