Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $27,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,166,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $7,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 65,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

