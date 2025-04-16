Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

