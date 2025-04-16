Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 20,700 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $26,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.20 and a beta of 1.79. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.50.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.86%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

