Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $786.28 million, a P/E ratio of -430.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.10 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.68%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

