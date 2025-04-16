Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $7,798,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

