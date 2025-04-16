Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 231,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 214,446 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

