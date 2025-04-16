Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 1,007,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.94.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

