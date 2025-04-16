GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 845,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,726. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.48.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.