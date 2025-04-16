Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 10,250 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

