Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 201,200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 396.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $220,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,950,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,876.75. This represents a 42.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.