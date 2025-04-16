Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 512,939 Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 512,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEAR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Revelyst alerts:

Revelyst Stock Performance

Revelyst stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.