Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Avista were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Stock Up 1.1 %

Avista stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

