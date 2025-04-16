Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 495.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,976 shares of company stock worth $130,917,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

