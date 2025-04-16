Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

