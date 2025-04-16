Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

