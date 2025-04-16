Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 742,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Perrigo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.