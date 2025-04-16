Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,525 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.