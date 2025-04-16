Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Standex International were worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,296,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $212.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.31 and a 200 day moving average of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

