GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Releases Earnings Results

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. GameSquare updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAME opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. GameSquare has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

