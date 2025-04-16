Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

