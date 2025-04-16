Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 453,321 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 60,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 194,477 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $255.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

