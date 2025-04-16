Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $864,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,885 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

AppLovin Stock Up 4.0 %

AppLovin stock opened at $245.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.97. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

