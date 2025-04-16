Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,155,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,078,000 after buying an additional 2,339,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,425,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 409,145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,077.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,068,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,987 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

