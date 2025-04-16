Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 38,070 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JIRE opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

