Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,550 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,404.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 299,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.