General Motors’ (GM) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

General Motors stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

