GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOVX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 327,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.70. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

