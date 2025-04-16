Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 1,223,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,380,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on GERN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Geron by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 114.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,067,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 231,178 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Geron by 10,151.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

