Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $69.75 on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
