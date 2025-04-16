Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$83.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total value of C$335,428.68. Also, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total transaction of C$114,234.28. Insiders sold a total of 110,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,586 over the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$57.60 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$44.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.