Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$83.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total value of C$335,428.68. Also, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total transaction of C$114,234.28. Insiders sold a total of 110,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,586 over the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$57.60 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$44.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

