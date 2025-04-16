Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in March

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

