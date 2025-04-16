Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in March

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About Global Helium
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Helium
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.