Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AGNG opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

